AP Top 25: Georgia has No. 1 on lock, ‘Bama drops to No. 10

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Georgia has tightened its hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll.

TCU climbing up to No. 4 and Alabama dropping all the way to No. 10.

The Bulldogs had their strongest support of the season after manhandling Tennessee in a 1-2 matchup.

Georgia received 62 of 63 first-place votes from the media panel in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank.

No. 2 Ohio State got the other first-place vote. Michigan moved up a spot to No. 3 and TCU jumped three spots to its highest ranking since late in the 2017 season.

No. 5 Tennessee fell three spots after losing on the road to the defending national champions.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

11/6/2022 1:53:02 PM (GMT -6:00)