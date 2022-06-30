AP Poll: About half say Trump should be charged for 1/6

january 6 insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) – A new poll shows about half of Americans say former President Donald Trump should be charged with a crime for his role in what happened on Jan. 6.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll finds 48% of U.S. adults believe Trump should be held accountable for what happened during the deadly Capitol attack.

The poll was conducted after the first five public hearings from the House committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021, and before Tuesday’s surprise hearing with former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

The explosive testimony proved to be the committee’s most damning evidence yet to link the Republican former president to a federal crime.

6/30/2022 11:47:31 AM (GMT -5:00)