AP-NORC poll: Majority in US want legal abortion nationally

WASHINGTON (AP) – A majority of Americans say Congress should pass a law guaranteeing access to legal abortion nationwide.

That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. You can see the results of that poll right here.

The Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade asserted that abortion is not a constitutional right and handed states the authority to severely restrict or ban abortion.

The poll shows many Americans back some restrictions on abortion, especially after the first trimester.

It also shows that the most extreme measures introduced in some Republican-led states are at odds with the public – and with many of the people who live in them.

7/21/2022 11:54:09 AM (GMT -5:00)