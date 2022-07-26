AP-NORC poll: 2 in 3 in US favor term limits for justices

WASHINGTON (AP) – About 2 in 3 Americans say they favor term limits or a mandatory retirement age for Supreme Court justices.

That’s according to a new poll that finds a sharp increase in the percentage of Americans saying they have “hardly any” confidence in the court.

The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 67% of Americans support a proposal to set a specific number of years that justices serve instead of life terms, including 82% of Democrats and 57% of Republicans.

The poll was conducted just weeks after the high court issued high-profile rulings stripping away women’s constitutional protections for abortion and expanding gun rights.

7/25/2022 8:44:48 AM (GMT -5:00)