AP Interview: Biden ready to run, US first lady says

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) – U.S. first lady Jill Biden says there’s “pretty much” nothing left to do but choose the time and place for President Joe Biden’s reelection announcement.

She made the comments in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press in Kenya, the second and final stop of her five-day visit to Africa.

The president has long said it’s his intention to seek reelection, but he has yet to make it official, keeping the political world in suspense.

He’s faced questions about whether he’s too old to continue serving as president.

He would be 86 at the end of a second term.

