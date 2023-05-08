AP and Alabama’s AL.com win 2 Pulitzer Prizes each

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – The Associated Press has won two Pulitzer Prizes in journalism for its coverage of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, in the categories of public service and breaking news photography.

The AP’s coverage of the siege of Mariupol was credited with saving thousands of lives. AL.com, based in Birmingham, won Pulitzers for editorial writing and local news coverage.

The New York Times also won for Ukraine coverage. It and the Los Angeles Times won two Pulitzers. The Washington Post, the Atlantic, the Wall Street Journal, Mississippi Today and Gimlet Media also won awards.

The Pulitzers annually honor the best in journalism.

5/8/2023 2:28:10 PM (GMT -5:00)