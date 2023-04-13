Antoine Pettway introduced as head coach of Kennesaw State basketball

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Jeremy Bryant

Alabama basketball will bear new faces on their coaching staff next season, but not before they bid a prideful farewell to former assistant coach Antoine Pettway. Earlier today, Pettway was introduced as the new Men’s Head Basketball Coach at Kennesaw State University.

Pettway has a well-respected reputation among the Crimson Tide community. He’s a former Alabama player, and has served as an assistant coach for the last 12 years. Pettway is one of the best recruiters on the staff since the days of former Alabama Head Coach Anthony Grant (2009-2015).

Pettway is not be walking into a rebuilding situation with the Owls. Last season, KSU finished 26-9, falling just short of the NCAA Tournament and Pettway’s vision is to “build” not “rebuild”. He wants the players to know that he will pour as much effort into them that extends beyond the 94-foot hardwood floor.

“We’re not starting over, I challenge you guys to maintain that championship mentality on the court and off the court,” Pettway said, “In the classroom, in the community, everywhere people see you I want you to still be champions. I give you my word nobody will work harder for you. Everyday I show up to this campus your skill development as a basketball player, and you developing as a young man will be at the forefront of every decision I make going forward.”

The future looks bright for the Owls as Pettway attempts to apply the knowledge he has gained from all the head coaches he has served under – like Grant, Avery Johnson, and Nate Oats – as he carves out his new path as the “head man in charge”.