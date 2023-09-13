Annual Heritage Costume 5K and dog walk happening Oct. 22

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Intern Nicole Griffin

TUSCALOOSA, -Get your dogs ready: The Tuscaloosa Cameo Guild is hosting its annual Heritage Costume 5K, Fun Run and Dog Walk on Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. at the Jemison-Van de Graaff Mansion in downtown Tuscaloosa.

The dog-friendly run-walk event winds through the Historic District in downtown Tuscaloosa.

This fundraiser’s proceeds are going toward the Tuscaloosa Cameo Guild Scholarship Program and toward Historic Tuscaloosa restoration projects.

There are three separate events starting a few minutes apart: the 5K takes off at 2 p.m., the fun run at 2:10 and the dog walk at 2:20. No matter the race, the cost is $30.

Interested in signing up for the event? You can do so right here.