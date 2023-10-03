Anna Christian Beeker debuts in the Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic

By WVUA23 Sports Reporter Ronnell Foreman

Anna Christian Beeker is a phenomenon. In the third grade as a nine year old, she was on the high school boys varsity golf team.

AC, as her friends and family know her, started playing the game of golf at just six-years-old and hasn’t looked back since.

She led Tuscaloosa Academy to it’s first AHSAA State Team Title earlier this year, in the 1A/3A Division.

However, this past weekend she was looking for more. Beeker competed in the Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic as part of the Epson Tour. The series serve as a developmental league for the LPGA.

“It doesn’t intimidate me that much at all, I feel like it makes it more fun. not playing with your age, but older, you get to see how good they are and how you can get to be that one day,” said Beeker.

Beeker earned a sponsor’s exemption, giving her the opportunity to compete against the professionals in the Toyota Classic.

Playing at Ol’ Colony Golf Complex in Tuscaloosa, Beeker shot 11 over par in the first round. She struggled on a course she has played on most of her life, starting off with a double bogey on the first hole. It didn’t get better from there. She shot nine bogeys in the first round.

She did, however rebound strongly in Round 2 of the tournament with four straight birdies, and was far more consistent all around. On Saturday, she finished with four birdies and four bogeys.

“I’m just trying to soak in the experience, it’s not really about the score for me, just having fun and going out there and seeing what I can do,” said Beeker.

Isabella Fierro won the tournament, her first victory of her career.