Anderson suspended for White Sox-Guardians brawl

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Former Hillcrest High School standout, Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox received a six-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for fighting Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez. The decision was announced on Monday.

The fight happened during the sixth inning of the White Sox game on Saturday. On the play, Ramírez slid headfirst into second base and Anderson tried to make the tag. Ramírez stood up and pointed his finger in Anderson’s face while yelling before the Anderson threw off his glove and squared up to fight.

The former Hillcrest Patriot star threw the first punch before the Ramirez knocked him to the ground and both teams came running out of the dugout.

Chicago went on to win the game 7-4, but the actual outcome of the game was the least of fans concerns. The Guardians sit 4.5 games behind the front-runner Minnesota Twins.

Ramírez’s suspension hurts the Guardians batting lineup as the team will be without their anchor for three games in a crucial part of the season.

Anderson’s suspension doesn’t loom as large as the White Sox don’t have hope for postseason play. This season, Anderson has a .244 batting average with 19 RBIs and one homerun.