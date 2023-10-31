An emerging receiving threat for Alabama comes at the perfect time

Alabama wide receiver Kendrick Law (19) runs the ball against Tennessee at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Oct 21, 2023.

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama has had one main receiving threat this season in Jermaine Burton. Beyond Burton, the receiving corps is inexperienced and young, however sophomore Kendrick Law is emerging as a dynamic threat in the passing game.

“(Kendrick Law) is really a great competitor, really tough physical guy,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “He is a little different than some of our other receivers, so he does have a role to play and does a really good job of that. He’s a great special team player, really good team guy, hard worker, and I think we’ll always have roles for him to play in the game that benefit his skill set and complement the other guys that we have in the game.”

Law has seen the most playing time on special teams returning kickoffs. He’s returned eight kicks for 196 yards with a long of 30. He’s also made a couple of tackles on punt returns.

Each week Law found more opportunities at receiver.

“Kendrick Law has great practice habits, and we all see as an offense: how well he practices,” quarterback Jalen Milroe said. “That allows him to be more effective in the game plan every week… I think Kendrick is making great strides throughout the weeks, and he’s going to be a key resource for us moving forward.”

His biggest receiving game came earlier this month Tennessee. He had a career-long catch of 34-yards to set the Tide up in Tennessee territory.

Law’s emergence at receiver comes at a great time as the Crimson Tide could have an opportunity to exploit LSU’s secondary on Saturday. The Tigers won’t have three of its cornerbacks, including its third leading tackler, Zy Alexander.

Alabama kicks off against LSU at 6:45 p.m. CT. The game will air on CBS.