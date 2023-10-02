A&M’s Ainias Smith finds form just in time for Alabama game

Nick Sabin shakes hands with Jimbo Fisher against Texas A&M at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Oct 8, 2022.

By: WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Samantha Marston

Ainias Smith, star wide receiver for Texas A&M, was out with a season ending injury last year. During a 2022 game against Arkansas, Smith was blocking downfield when he collided with another player and suffered a right leg fracture. The injury cost him the final 8 games of the season.

In this past weekend against that same Arkansas, Smith looked like his dynamic moves have returned. He scored his first touchdown of the year with an 80 yard punt return. He also lead the team with 4 receptions for 71 yards in a 32-24 win.

He earned SEC Special Teams Player of the Week. He came back like a firecracker and is ready for this season. Smith was responsible for more than a quarter of Texas A&M’s total offense throughout 4 games with 302 all purpose yards.

He is pumped up for his game against Alabama this weekend. He will be the guy to look out for this upcoming weekend. He is returning to be the player everyone remembers before he was injured, just in time for The Alabama vs A&M game this weekend.