Americans are divided along party lines over Trump’s actions in election cases, AP-NORC poll shows

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – A new poll shows Americans are deeply divided along party lines in their views of President Donald Trump’s actions in the most recent criminal charges brought against him.

The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that about half of Americans say Trump’s alleged attempt to interfere in Georgia’s 2020 vote count was illegal.

The poll, which was conducted before Monday’s charges in the Georgia case, also shows that about half of Americans approve of the Justice Department indicting Trump over his efforts to remain in office after losing the 2020 election.

8/16/2023 9:30:39 AM (GMT -5:00)