American soldier who bolted into North Korea 2 months ago has returned to the US

A North Korean military guard post, background, and a South Korean post, front, are seen in Paju South Korea, Thursday, July 20, 2023. North Korea wasn't responding Thursday to U.S. attempts to discuss the American soldier who bolted across the heavily armed border and whose prospects for a quick release are unclear at a time of high military tensions and inactive communication channels. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – The Pentagon says that the American soldier who sprinted into North Korea across the heavily fortified border between the Koreas more than two months ago was whisked to a Texas Army base for medical checks and interviews after his return to the U.S. North Korea abruptly announced a day earlier that it would expel Pvt. Travis King. The White House says his return was organized with the help of ally Sweden and rival China. While officials have said King is in good health and the immediate focus will be on caring for him and reintegrating him into U.S. society, his troubles are likely far from over. King ran into the North while on a civilian tour of a border village on July 18.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/28/2023 3:34:54 PM (GMT -5:00)