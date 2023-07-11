AMBER ALERT: Walker County infant kidnapped and considered to be in “extreme danger”

An Amber Alert has been issued for nine-month-old Harlow Darby Freeman. The baby was last seen around Crest Avenue in Parrish, AL shortly before 7pm Monday, July 10. Harlow is a white, female with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a tie-dyed onesie and light pink shorts. She weighs about 20 pounds.

The Parrish Police Department believe the baby could be in extreme danger. Law enforcement believe the baby and alleged kidnapper could be traveling in a white 2009 Lexus RX 350 with Alabama tag 3880AR8. According to a social media post from the Parrish Police Department the vehicle has damage on the rear passenger side of the car. No information has been released regarding the circumstances regarding the kidnapping.

If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Parrish Police Department at 205-686-9991 or call 911.