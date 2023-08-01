Amazon adds video telemedicine visits nationwide to its virtual clinic

amazon

The Associated Press

Amazon is adding video telemedicine visits in all 50 states to a virtual clinic it launched last fall, as the retail giant takes a deeper step into care delivery.

Amazon said Tuesday that customers can visit its virtual clinic around the clock through Amazon’s website or app.

There, they can compare prices and response times before picking a telemedicine provider from several options.

The clinic, which doesn’t accept insurance, launched last fall with a focus on text message-based consultations.

Those remain available in 34 states. Amazon says the clinic offers care for more than 30 common health conditions.

8/1/2023 1:18:36 PM (GMT -5:00)