Allen claims Secretary of State nomination, Sorrell wins auditor

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

State Rep. Wes Allen trounced outgoing State Auditor Jim Zeigler for the Republican Secretary of State nomination.

Allen is the son of State Sen. Gerald Allen, who represents District 21.

Incumbent John Merrill cannot run again because he has reached his term limit.

Allen will face Democratic candidate Pamela Laffitte and Libertarian candidate Jason “Matt” Shelby in the Nov. 8 General Election.

Republican Primary Runoff – Secretary of State The Republican Primary Runoff candidates in the Secretary of State race. 339,766

State auditor

State Rep. Andrew Sorrell of Muscle Shoals defeated Kimberly pastor Stan Cooke for the Republican nomination for state auditor.

Sorrell led balloting in the primary race. He and Cooke eliminated Rusty Glover, a former history teacher from Semmes who served in the state senate.

Current State Auditor Jim Zeigler cannot run again and is instead running on the GOP ballot for secretary of state.

Sorrell will not face a Democratic candidate in the Nov. 8 General Election, but Leigh Lachine will be on the ballot as a Libertarian candidate.