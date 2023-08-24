All aboard! Literacy Bus gearing up for 2024 rollout

A unique school bus will soon be on the roads in Tuscaloosa, but it’s not taking students anywhere. Instead, it’s bringing them internet access and digital resources.

Tuscaloosa City Schools is converting a school bus into a Literacy Bus featuring wifi access and digital books.

The bus will be driven to underserved families and neighborhoods in support of Alabama’s Literacy Act that calls for ensuring students are reading at their grade level by third grade.



“All members of the community will benefit from this bus from birth to 12th grade,” said Director of Student Literacy Terri Byrts. “Our families will also benefit from the bus as well as our parents. We will have resources for our parents as well as books to give to all of our students.”

The bus will be ready by next summer.