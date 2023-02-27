Aliceville man facing murder charges after uncle shot to death Friday

A man is facing capital murder charges after investigators say he shot his uncle to death in Aliceville.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and the 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that Erik Dewyane Lindsey, 37, of Aliceville is charged with two counts of capital murder in the death of his uncle, 63-year-old Willie Lindsey Jr.

Willie Lindsey Jr. was found dead early Friday, Feb. 24, after the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and Aliceville and Carrollton police departments responded to a gunfire report.

“Our investigators quickly identified Erick Lindsey as the suspect and took him into custody without incident later Friday morning,” said Pickens County Sheriff Jordan Powell. “The investigation remains ongoing, but we do not believe anyone else was involved.”

Powell said he’s grateful to the Aliceville and Carrollton police departments and the Pickens County coroner for their response and assistance in the investigation.

Erick Lindsey is being held in the Pickens County Jail without bond.

“I appreciate the efforts of the Sheriff’s Department and the assisting agencies and the hard work that they’ve put into this investigation,” said 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin. “We will continue to work with the sheriff’s investigators throughout the investigation and begin preparing the cases for court to ensure justice for Mr. Willie Lindsey.”