Aliceville’s confidence carries over to 2023 season

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Sutton Smith

ALICEVILLE – Replacing two All-State players and an All-Star game representative on the football field can’t be done overnight. Replacing that as well as their presence in the locker room and around their teammates might be even harder.

“Those three guys were the glue, rocks, and foundation of our team last year,” Aliceville head coach Grady Griffin said of his 2022 football squad.

Griffin speaks of quarterback Ty’Jarian Williams, defensive end Kevin Wilder, and offensive tackle Ayden Gibson, all of whom graduated last year alongside 16 other seniors. Although the Yellow Jackets lost the nucleus of their team from last season, Griffin remains confident in his returning players to fill the void left behind.

“You can’t replace those guys on the field or what they meant to our team off it. You can find guys who can step up and replace some of the qualities those guys carried themselves with and I think we will,” Griffin said.

One of those players looking to take on a leadership role is quarterback Tyquan Simon. Simon was honored last season as an All-State wide receiver alongside his three senior teammates. This year, Simon will make the transition from wide receiver to quarterback, something he’s familiar with.

“Simons made a smooth transition to quarterback,” Griffin said. “Last season, he was our backup and even played some. The last game he started at the position, he accounted for a total of five touchdowns; we’re very confident in his ability as our signal caller and as a leader.”

Keanthony Wilder, Javion Mosely and Jaboree Jones are also players looking to make an impact on the blue and gold Yellow Jackets this upcoming season.

Last year, the Yellow Jackets finished the regular season strong winning eight games in a row and finishing with a 9-1 record as 2A Region 5 champions. They rode that wave into the playoffs stinging their first two opponents and advancing to the third round of the playoffs. Unfortunately for the Yellow Jackets, they met their demise losing 26-22 against Pisgah.

This season, they open against long-time rival, the Tornadoes of Pickens County. Although rivals, there is much respect held between the two coaching staffs and teams.

“Coach Williams and I, as well as our staff, have good relationships,” Griffin said. “When they aren’t playing us, I always pull for them to have success and win.

Last season, the Yellow Jackets beat the Tornadoes 55-12 at home to start their season before losing to Center Point the following week.

The pressure is on them to beat us; we’re 2-0 against them since I’ve been the head coach of the Yellow Jackets,” Griffin said.

Griffin and his team are tired of the long arduous wait and are ready to kick off the season.

“I feel like a kid on Christmas Eve and can’t wait to open my gift,” Griffin said.

The Yellow Jackets take on the Tornadoes tomorrow at 8:00 P.M. at Pickens County High School in Reform.