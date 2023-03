Aliceville collecting personal care items for women in need

In honor of Women’s History Month, the city of Aliceville is ensuring its residents have the items they need for personal care.

Donations are being accepted through March 31 at Aliceville City Hall in Aliceville.

Items requested include feminine hygiene products like pads, pantyliners and tampons along with personal care products like deodorant, soap, lotion, razors and shaving cream, shampoo and conditioner and dental care items.