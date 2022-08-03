Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’

alex jones

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones says he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was “100% real.”

Testifying Wednesday in his own defense at a civil trial to determine how much he owes for defaming the parents of one of the children who were killed in the 2012 attack in Connecticut, the Infowars host acknowledged that it was irresponsible of him to push the false claims that the massacre didn’t happen.

The parents suing Jones, though, testified Tuesday that an apology wouldn’t suffice. They are seeking at least $150 million.

Closing arguments are expected to begin later Wednesday.

8/3/2022 1:37:23 PM (GMT -5:00)