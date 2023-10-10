ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division announces 2023 fall Boating Basics and License courses

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Tony Cortes

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division announced the upcoming dates for prospective boaters to enroll in the Boating Basics and License Course.

This course is available for the fall season and will be taught by Alabama State Troopers within the ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division. Children 12 or older are eligible for a vessel operator’s license. However, they will not be able to operate alone until 14.

The course requires a one-time application fee of $5 cash, and getting your license updated costs $36.25.

Each year, the agency offers free hands-on classes that allow interaction with local ALEA Troopers and important information on issues within the local bodies of water that citizens in the area may visit frequently.

Residents who complete the course will receive a certificate in the mail after troopers submit information to the agency’s Driver License Division. The Driver License Division will add the vessel class to their Alabama Driver License.

It may take up to 10 business days before the customer can go online or visit their nearest county probate office to purchase an updated Alabama Driver License.

For more information or to enroll in a class, click right here.