ALEA releases Memorial Day deaths, rescues

alabama state troopers

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Seven people died across the state this Memorial Day Weekend in traffic and marine-related events, according to a Wednesday release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers investigated the deaths of three drivers and one motorcyclist killed in traffic accidents in Dallas, Shelby, St. Clair and Tuscaloosa Counties.

Three drownings in Alabama’s waterways between Friday, May 27 and Monday, May 30 were investigated by ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division. Zero deaths happened from boating accidents.

“Notifying the next of kin following a fatal crash or drowning is a responsibility troopers dread most,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor in a statement.

“We cannot stress enough the importance of simply buckling up and practicing good driving and boating behaviors.”

ALEA Aviation crews assisted Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Fire Departments in rescuing 16 distressed swimmers from the Gulf of Mexico.

The weekend also witnessed the launch of the agency’s “101 Days of Safety,” an initiative to promote summertime safety across a variety of platforms and partnerships statewide.

Colonel Jimmy Helms, the director of ALEA’s Department of Public Safety said Memorial Day weekend was just the beginning of this larger program.

“We want all of Alabama’s citizens and visitors to make safety a top priority throughout the season,” he said.

For more information on staying safe this summer, head over to ALEA’s website.