ALEA investigating eight traffic fatalities over July 4 weekend

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating eight traffic fatalities and eight boating crashes that occurred over the July 4 holiday weekend, between midnight Friday, July 1 and midnight Monday, July 4.

The road-related accidents happened in Calhoun, Escambia, Lawrence, Lowndes and Tuscaloosa counties. Two of the six individuals traveling in vehicles were not wearing seat belts, and a motorcyclist and a pedestrian round out the eight total fatalities.

Troopers also arrested 46 individuals for Driving Under the Influence.

The eight boating accidents occurred on Lay Lake, Wilson Lake, Lake Harding, Smith Lake, Lake Guntersville and Lake Martin, and resulted in two minor injuries.

Nine boaters were arrested for Boating Under the Influence.

“Forty days ago, our Agency launched the ‘101 Days of

Summer Safety’ campaign, encompassing a variety of safety measures to ensure Alabama’s roadways, waterways and beaches are safe for Alabama citizens as well as visitors throughout the summer,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor in a statement.

The multi-platform initiative partners with local first responders and agencies to emphasize safe practices while traveling, boating and enjoying fun summer activities.

Authorities investigated seven traffic and marine-related fatalities the first weekend of the program’s launch, between Friday, May 27 and Monday, May 30.

The “101 Days of Summer Safety” campaign ends on Labor Day, September 5.

For ALEA’s tips to keep you safe, head over to their website.