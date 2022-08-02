ALEA increasing enforcement for SafeDRIVE program

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency joined SafeDRIVE today, a national initiative to correct bad driving habits, and will do so again in October and November.

Standing for Distracted Reckless Impaired Visibility Enforcement, ALEA officers will heighten monitoring for aggressive driving, speeding, following too close, failing to wear seat belts, distracted driving and driving under the influence between Tuesday, August 2 and Thursday, August 4.

In a statement, ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said every Alabamian is responsible for keeping the state’s roads safe.

“When traveling on our roads, we must remember that we all face a variety of safety challenges. Our goal is to eliminate dangerous driving behaviors such as aggressive or distracted driving and educate all motorists, and pedestrians, on how to share the road safely so everyone makes it home alive,” he continued.

The program will begin again on October 4-6 and November 21-23.