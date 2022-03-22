ALEA: Drive safe this spring

traffic light

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is kicking off its second annual Think Smart Before You Start spring safety campaign to prepare families and students for travel-focused events at the end of the school year.

ALEA State Troopers are encouraging parents to take the opportunity to discuss the importance of obeying traffic laws and explain the consequences of driving distracted or impaired.

End-of-the-year events will soon be in full swing and Alabamians should expect heavier traffic on roadways across teh state. ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said parents must be aware of the hazards associated with the goings-on this time of year.

“This is one of the busiest times of the year, particularly for families that are participating in spring break or end of the school year functions,” said Taylor. “We certainly encourage everyone to think smart before you start and understand that the choices you make while behind the wheel can affect your life as well as the lives of others.”

ALEA troopers will focus their enforcement efforts through the end of May on traffic violations that frequently contribute to crashes.

