ALEA: Drive, play safe over Labor Day holiday

labor day travel

Temperature-wise we’re stuck with summer for awhile longer, but Labor Day weekend does mark the beginning of fall-favorite football and a three-day weekend that could be spent at the beach, at the lake or anywhere else, really.

That’s why the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reminding Alabamians how they can get where they’re going in one piece or make it out onto the water and back without any mishaps or worse.

“We fully understand this is an exciting weekend in which many will be traveling or enjoying the state’s scenic waterways,” said ALEA Secretary Secretary Hal Taylor. “As we anticipate a high volume of traffic on our roadways and waterways, we want to remind everyone to plan ahead, allow ample time to reach your destination and exercise considerate driving behavior toward other drivers and boaters.”

A little courtesy goes a long way, Taylor said, meaning bring along an extra dose of that Southern grace when you hop in the car.

This year’s holiday travel period runs from 12:01 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, through midnight Monday, Sept. 4.

ALEA’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is already in full swing; it began Aug. 16 and ends Sept. 4. The national initiative puts more law enforcement on the road alongside driver checkpoints across the state.

And this year, ALEA is participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s No DUI Friday.

“We want everyone to understand that our top priority is to keep citizens safe by enforcing the state’s laws,” said ALEA Department of Public Safety Director Col. Jon Archer. “The Drive Sober and No DUI Friday campaign is an awareness effort to get the message out that drunk driving is illegal and is a senseless decision that can dramatically change or even take a life in the blink of an eye. We are asking everyone to be responsible and plan accordingly, especially if you will be consuming

alcoholic beverages, we need your help protecting our communities.”

ALEA Troopers are also keeping a close eye on Hurricane Idalia and are preparing for evacuees who may seek refuge in Alabama.

“The storm is forecast to hit the Big Bend of Florida on Wednesday; however, we are factoring in that those who evacuate to Alabama may be on the roadways returning home over the extended holiday weekend,” said ALEA Highway Patrol Chief Will Wright. “We will have all available Troopers working throughout the week and Labor Day holiday to assist our citizens as well as those who travel from Florida.”

While Alabama’s beaches look clear over the holiday weekend, ALEA encourages residents to be wary of potential rip currents and check daily weather and water conditions before making plans involving the beach.

Looking for Alabama weather advisories? You can get them right here.