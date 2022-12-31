ALEA Announces Firearms Prohibited Person Database

gun laws

On January 1 Alabama will become the latest state to allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a state permit that requires a background check. The new state law ends the requirement for a person to get a permit to legally carry a concealed handgun in public. A person can still choose to get a permit if they want to do so.

People should be advised that this permitless carry law only pertains to the state of Alabama. If you plan to travel across state lines with a concealed pistol, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) encourages everyone to be aware of concealed permit laws in the state(s) which require a permit.

“It’s going to be a big step to help the average law-abiding citizen to keep them from having to go through the hoops of getting a permit to carry their weapons,” Rep. Shane Stringer, the legislation’s sponsor, said. Stringer noted the law only impacts the permit requirement. “It’s not going change who can and cannot carry a gun. People that are prohibited now are still prohibited.”

The Alabama Sheriffs Association opposed the permitless carry law. “Alabama sheriffs are clear on the law taking effect Jan. 1 and have adjusted accordingly,” said Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, president of the Alabama Sheriffs’ Association.

Jones and Stringer said there are still reasons a person might consider getting a permit. Jones said, “maintaining an Alabama concealed carry permit is wise when traveling out of state; reciprocity applies — other states may require non-residents to have a permit from their state of residence.”

The act requires ALEA to develop, create, maintain, and administer a searchable database that allows officers to know if someone was denied a firearm license. The Law Enforcement Tactical System (LETS) can now receive notifications concerning an individual’s inability to possess a firearm.

Stringer noted that people should remember there are places where weapons are banned entirely for security reasons, such as a courthouses.