ALDOT wants your thoughts on future infrastructure improvements

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Peyton Newman

The Alabama Department of Transportation is seeking input this month regarding its upcoming Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.

STIP plans include improvements to federally owned infrastructure across the state, but ALDOT wants feedback from residents ahead of final decisions.

ALDOT is meeting with residents from each county in the state, and on Tuesday it met in Tuscaloosa County.

ALDOT West Central Alabama Department Public Communications Officer John McWilliams said residents’ thoughts are vital.

“What we want is the public to come out and view some of the projects and get their feedback,” McWilliams said. “Because the public takes these routes. They drive different roads constantly, so they have a lot of good comments and feedback. It’s important for us to receive that feedback and then put that into practice.”

At Tuesday’s meeting, Tuscaloosa County residents were asked about areas including the Interstate 20/59 overpass above McFarland Boulevard to updates on Hargrove Road.

Fayette County residents have a chance to offer their opinions beginning at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at the Fayette area ALDOT office.

STIP program improvements are expected to start in 2024.

You can check out more information about the plan, including how it affects West Alabama, right here.

If you missed Tuesday’s meeting but want to offer up your thoughts, you can email your comments to aldotstatewideplanning@dot.state.al.us.