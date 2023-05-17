ALDOT inspecting I-20/59 bridge over McFarland this weekend

The Alabama Department of Transportation is performing a routine inspection of the Interstate 20/59 bridge over McFarland Boulevard over the weekend’s evening hours, beginning May 19 at 8 p.m.

If you’re driving in the area between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., expect intermittent lane closures on McFarland Boulevard under the bridge.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes during this period, and the work should be complete by 5 a.m. Monday.