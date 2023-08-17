ALDI buying Winn Dixie

PHOTO CREDITS TO TUSCALOOSA NEWS

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Peyton Newman

Grocery giant ALDI is buying roughly 400 Winn-Dixie and Harvey’s Supermarkets in the Southeast. These chains are currently owned by parent company Southeastern Grocers. There are 400 stores across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

According to a statement from ALDI, some of the locations will be converted into ALDI stores while others will remain the same and continue to operate under the same name. the first half of

ALDI USA CEO Jason Hart said the timing made sense for such a deal and ALDI looks forward to serving this new customer base.

“Like ALDI, Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets have long histories and loyal customers in the Southeast. We look forward to serving them in the years to come,” Hart said. “The time was right to build on our growth momentum and help residents in the Southeast save on their grocery bills.”

Tuscaloosa ALDI customer Kerrion Curry shares his reaction to the management change.

“As far as I know, Winn-Dixie is very popular. I know much down in the south. So, Aldi buying Winn-Dixie I think that it may bring some confusion to some citizens, but, overall, I actually think it may not be that bad of an idea.”

According to CNN, Southeastern Grocers said that it planned to file for bankruptcy and close 94 stores. Winn-Dixie shuttered about a third of its 900 stores in 2005 and laid off almost 30% of its staff.

“Aldi will operate Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores with the same level of care and focus on quality and service, as we also evaluate which locations will convert to the Aldi format to better support the neighborhoods we’ll now have the privilege of serving,” Hart said.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2024. In the meantime, Southeastern Grocers will continue to oversee and operate these stores.