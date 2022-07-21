Alabamians travel to Mississippi for Mega-Millions tickets

As the Mega-Millions jackpot grows, WVUA 23 News drove across the state lines to Columbus, Mississippi Wednesday to talk with Alabamians waiting in line to take their chances at winning more than $630 million.

Among the Alabama crowd was Gordo-native Lakiya Latham, who made the drive half-hour drive to Mississippi to buy a lottery ticket for the first time.

Latham said she would have no words if she won the jackpot.

“I would pass out first. I wouldn’t even know where to start,” she said.

The cash prize would be worth about $360 million after taxes.

The first thing Latham would do is take care of those less fortunate than her.

“There’s a lot of homeless people that’s in need of help, a lot of kids really needs help, that would probably be the first thing I would do”. says Latham.

Many businesses, including the Loves Truck Stop, said the lottery traffic has been slow after no winners matched all six numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing.

But they say people are still taking a chance and purchasing a lottery ticket.

Latham and many others will find out if their few dollar’s investment was worth it when the Mega Millions jackpot numbers roll into order this Friday, July 22 at 10 p.m.