Alabamians held captive in Ukraine have been freed, families say

alex drueke, Alexander Drueke, Andy Huynh

Two Alabamians captured in Ukraine several months ago have been freed, their families said today and U.S. Reps. Terri Sewell and Robert Aderholt confirmed.

“Today, I was informed that Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh have been freed from captivity and will soon return to the United States!” Sewell said in a statement. “Words cannot express my joy and relief at this wonderful news. I have been deeply inspired by the strength and resilience of Bunny Drueke and Dianna Shaw as we work to bring these two veterans home. We are all so grateful that Alex and Andy will soon be back on American soil and reunited with their families.”

In June, Lois “Bunny” Drueke reached out to Rep. Sewell’s office after losing contact with her son Alex Drueke, a Tuscaloosa Army Veteran who volunteered to assist the Ukrainian army in their war against Russia. Since then, Sewell has been working with the Alabama Congressional Delegation and the U.S. Department of State to determine Drueke’s whereabouts and ensure his safe return. Sewell’s office has remained in close contact with Drueke’s family.

“The family of Andy Huynh has informed my office that the two veterans have been freed from their captivity in eastern Ukraine,” Aderholt said in a statement. “My office is working to get more information from the United States Department of State about the health of these men and how soon they will be brought home to their families in the U.S.”

According to the family of Andy Huynh, Andy and Alex are currently at the U.S. Embassy in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh, where they are undergoing a medical evaluation.

