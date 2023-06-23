Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. inks $35.2 million deal with Houston Texans

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) warms up against LSU at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, Nov 5, 2022.

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama fans watched as the leader of their defense went to the Houston Texans with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2023 draft. Fast forward two months, Will Anderson Jr. finally worked out the business side of being drafted.

The former Alabama star signed a fully guaranteed four-year contract worth over $35.2 million with a fifth-year option. His agent, Nicole Lynn, negotiated him a $22.6 million signing bonus. Lynn worked her way into becoming one of the most well-known sports agents and serves as an inspiration for women in sports. She represents multiple former Alabama players including Jalen Hurts whom she negotiated a deal that makes him the highest-paid player on an annual basis in NFL history.

The #Texans signed No. 3 overall pick Will Anderson Jr. to a fully guaranteed four-year, $35,212,818 million deal with a fifth-year option, per source. Anderson gets a $22,609,320 signing bonus as part of the deal, which was negotiated by Nicole Lynn of @KlutchSports. pic.twitter.com/T0nJzRj1yl — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 23, 2023

Anderson Jr. will start training camp with the Texans at the end of July. The team kicks off its season against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 10 at 12 p.m. CT.