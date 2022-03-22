Alabama’s unemployment numbers are dropping

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Aajene Robinson

It was recently announced by the Alabama Department of Labor that the state’s unemployment rate is at 3.1%, just 1/5 of a percent away from where the state was before the COVID-19 pandemic caused massive job losses beginning March 2020.

Online job ads are playing a huge role with our unemployment numbers being down, said Alabama Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington.

According to the Alabama Department of Labor’s Labor Market Information Division, between January 2021 and January 2022, online job ads are up by 40%.

“(Gov. Kay Ivey’s) strategy, her vision is making sure we raised awareness to let people know there are available jobs out there,” Washington said. “As you know, we track jobs ads for the state, so right now there are about two jobs for every person who reports they are unemployed. If there is a person looking for opportunity, right now is the best time.”

Washington said most work sectors are doing well in light of the downfall experienced during the pandemic. Fields including health care, construction, and manufacturing are competitive when it comes to employees seeking jobs, but hospitality sectors are having a harder time finding employees.

For 15 months, the state has had the lowest unemployment of any southeastern state.

“In addition to how Alabama experienced low unemployment rate for the state, I am proud that our veteran’s unemployment rate for the state is 2.6%,” Washington said. “We know veterans are key components in terms of having skillsets that can move into outstanding careers, and so we are really excited. The whole state is prospering just based on this positive economic growth.”

Washington said if you’re looking for a job, you should reach out to your local career center.

In West Alabama, that’s West Alabama Works.