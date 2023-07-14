Alabama’s Quinnen Williams agrees to $96M contract extension with NY Jets

football, nfl

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Former Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams expressed his grievances at the start of summer about his contract with the New York Jets. Those grievances are over after the two parties agreed to a 4-year, $96 millon contract extension with $66 million guaranteed.

The Jets selected Williams No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 draft. This is the first time since 2011 that the Jets resigned one of its first round draft picks. Williams becomes the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL, behind the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald.

Williams career took a big step forward last year. In his first three seasons, Williams totaled 15.5 sacks, 1.2 quarterback pressures per game and 2 forced fumbles. Last year alone, Williams recorded 12 sacks, 1.7 pressures per game, and 2 forced fumbles which earned him a spot in the Pro Bowl.

Williams’ defensive performance helped the Jets defense finish fourth in the NFL in fewest points allowed (18.6 per game) and total yards allowed (311.1), and third in the league in passing yards allowed (189.3).

With Williams locked in for the foreseeable future, Jets fans can rest easy that one of their best players won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.