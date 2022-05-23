Alabama’s Primaries: How and why to vote

primary elections

Alabama’s Primary election is happening May 24, and anyone eligible to vote is encouraged to do so.

This election will decide the Democratic and Republican candidates who make it onto the General Election ballot in the Nov. 8 election, including the governor’s race and the U.S. Senate race for the seat being vacated by longtime U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, who is retiring.

Those voting absentee have until noon on Election Day to take their ballot to their local Absentee Election Manager in person. You can find your election official’s office right here.

For those voting in person, you can check your voting status and polling location right here. Before you leave the house, check your polling location because locations often change.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Please note: If you’re in line at 7 p.m., you can still vote.

If your name isn’t found on the voter rolls and you believe it should be, you can still cast a provisional ballot. Be sure to ask for one from a poll worker.

When you reach the front of the line and come face-to-face with your voting location’s poll workers, they’ll ask for your identification and which ballot you want as they sign you in and check your name off the roll. You can only get one ballot: the Democratic Primary ballot or the Republican Primary ballot.

If a runoff happens, you cannot vote in the opposite party’s runoff. For example, if you pick the Democratic Primary ballot on May 24, you cannot vote in a Republican runoff.

If you do not vote on May 24 and there is a runoff, you can vote in either a Democratic or a Republican runoff election — but not both.

Still don’t know who the candidates are? You can check WVUA 23’s Alabama Primary Primers:

Ballots vary depending on your county, city and district. WVUA 23 is covering 59 races in all throughout the West Alabama counties of Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Pickens, Tuscaloosa and Walker.

Have major Election Day questions not answered here? You can check alabamavotes.gov for information.

Once election results are live, you can view them all right here. Note: Election results will not be live until after polls close at 7 p.m.

If a runoff election is required in any race, it will be held June 21.

The General Election is happening Nov. 8.