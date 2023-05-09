Alabama’s Preuitt named SEC Softball Freshman of the Week

Alabama softball player Larissa Preuitt (11) safe at second against Ole Miss at Ole MIss Softball complex in Oxford , Ms on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo by Kent Gidley

Larissa Preuitt continued her offensive evolution against Ole Miss, finishing the weekend series with eight hits in three games.

The Southeastern Conference took notice, awarding her the honor of SEC Freshman of the Week.

Preuitt started hot, going 4-for-4 in Friday’s series opener with two doubles and two RBI. It’s the first four-hit game for an Alabama player in conference play since Elissa Brown at Kentucky in 2021.

Preuitt finished strong too, going 3-for-4 in Sunday’s game.

Preuitt is hitting .287 for the year which is fourth best on the team. She’s had multiple hits in three of her last six games and raised her season batting average 48 points in the last month.

Alabama is the No. 5 seed for this week’s SEC Softball Tournament in Fayetteville, Ark. The Crimson Tide’s first game is Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. against the winner of Missouri/Mississippi State.