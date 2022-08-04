Alabama’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute hosting OLLI Day Aug. 22

university of alabama

The University of Alabama’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute is hosting OLLI Day 2022 on Aug. 22, offering current and potential future members a chance to listen to a Southern writing legend and learn more about the organization.

Sean Deitrich, also known as Sean of the South, is the keynote speaker for the event, happening at the Bryant Conference Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug 22.

“We are excited to welcome him to OLLI Day,” said OLLI at UA Director Ashley Chambers. “His fans enjoy his published work in magazine and newspaper columns, many books, online and social media blogs, and his in-person speaking events. Sean has an insightful and honest approach to humanity.”

The event is free for 2022-2023 OLLI members and $50 for the public.

Registration includes a one-year OLLI at UA membership, OLLI Day catered lunch and a meet-and-greet with Deitrich.

“OLLI Day presents a great way to join and become involved in OLLI at UA,” Chambers said. “Now is the perfect time to join OLLI, attend OLLI Day and experience the many in-person and online programs lifelong learning offers to our community.”

OLLI is a national organization that offers a variety of non-credit courses, socials and field trips to adults older than 50.

The member-led program has no tests or homework and is focused on giving members social, educational, travel, volunteer and leadership opportunities.

“Besides broadening their knowledge throughout the year participating in OLLI programs, research has shown that adults who stay active intellectually are also healthier and more socially balanced,” Chambers said.

OLLI at UA has local chapters in Tuscaloosa, Gadsden and Hoover. Chambers said they organize more than 300 in-person and online classes every year alongside day and overnight trips, social gatherings, hands-on creative activities and intellectual discussions.

Through the OLLI Shares initiative, the OLLI programs at UA, the University of Alabama in Huntsville and Auburn University collaborate and offer several online courses to members of all three programs.

“OLLI Day celebrates the collaboration between the three largest lifelong learning programs in Alabama,” Chambers said. “Next year, it will be at (the) University of Alabama in Huntsville, and in 2024, it will be in Auburn.”

You can learn more about OLLI and register for OLLI day right here.