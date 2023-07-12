Alabama’s Noah Clowney inks deal with Brooklyn Nets

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

The Brooklyn Nets came to terms with first-round draft pick Noah Clowney.

As the No 21 pick in the NBA Draft, Clowney will receive more than $3 million in his first season. His four-year rookie-scale contract is worth over $15 million. Rookie-scale contracts are guaranteed the first two years with team options for years three and four.

Clowney was a one-and-done college player just like his Tide teammate Brandon Miller. Last season as a true-freshman, the 6-foot-10 forward started every game for the Crimson Tide last season, shooting 48.6% from the field. Clowney averaged 9.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and .09 blocks per game.

Clowney is currently playing in the NBA Summer League with the Nets. In Tuesday night’s game, he recorded seven rebounds, three assists, and two blocks while scoring eight points. Clowney and the Nets play Thursday against the Toronto Raptors.