Alabama’s Nick Saban continues his practice stretch routine

12/26/22 MFB Sugar Bowl day 1 Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban Photo by Kent Gidley

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Alex Boothe

At the age of seventy-one, Alabama Crimson Tide Head Coach Nick Saban is still an active participant in his teams football practice. During preparation for this weeks Sugar Bowl game against Kansas State, Saban was seen stretching with the team during warm-ups. Saban’s participation is not new, and the certainly take notice.

“It motivates all of us to get ready to come practice,” Alabama senior wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks said. “It’s great seeing him do it. He does it every day, it’s not just one day.

“I just be watching him. I laugh at it but I respect him for that too.”

Another Alabama player, tight end Cam Latu believes Coach Saban’s stretching routine sends a clear message.

“When I see him stretch, I just think – dang he’s getting himself into shape. Like if you’re not doing that, you’re going to be tight,” Latu said.

Alabama held its final open practice to the media on Wednesday. The Crimson Tide faces Big XII Champion Kansas State on Saturday in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.