Alabama’s Nick Dunlap won 2023 Northeast Invitational Amateur Tournament

Alabama golfer Nick Dunlap tees off during day one of the NCAA Championship Finals at Grayhawk Golf Club - Raptor Course in Scottsdale, AZ on Friday, May 26, 2023. Photo by Rodger Champion

By: WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama golfer Nick Dunlap bounced back after missing the cut at last week’s U.S. Open to win the 2023 Northeast Invitational Amateur Tournament.

Dunlap sank a 20-foot-putt on No. 18 Saturday to close out a two-shot victory. He shot 12-under-264 in the four round Northeast Amateur.

The Northeast Amateur was played at Rhode Island’s Wannamoisett Country Club which is nearly three thousand miles from last week’s U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club.

Because of the quick turnaround, Dunlap wasn’t sure he’d be able to even compete in the tournament.

The rising sophomore at Alabama began Saturday’s final round three strokes behind. Dunlap shot 3-under 66 on Saturday to earn the come-from-behind win over Tennessee’s Caleb Surratt. The two were tied heading into the 72nd hole before Dunlap birdied while Surratt made bogey.

Dunlap is expected to play in the 123rd North & South Amateur at Pinehurst, N.C. next week.

Golf Channel’s Brently Romine has Dunlap slated on the bubble for the US Walker Cup team following his latest tournament win.