Alabama’s new driver license system has been up and running for a year

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Driver License Division is celebrating the first anniversary of its new and improved statewide system for driver licenses.

This system, known as LEADS, replaced a nearly 20-year-old program. Since the launch went live, more than 1.3 million driver license credentials have been processed, local offices have had their wait times reduced, driver license copies have gotten delivered several days quicker and accident claim processing times have gone from two to three weeks to two or three business days.

Drivers can renew their license online, update emergency contacts, upload U.S. Department of Transportation Medical Cards or pre-apply for a drivers license.

In Alabama, more than 22,000 license renewals or duplicates are processed online each month, and more than 2,000 motor vehicle reports are processed.

You can check the system out yourself right here.