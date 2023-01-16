Alabama’s Nate Oats shares how team is dealing following Darius Miles arrest

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Jack Hutchens

Head coach of the Alabama Men’s basketball team, Nate Oats, had his first opportunity to address the media after longtime member of the Alabama basketball team, Darius Miles was arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that occurred on the Tuscaloosa strip early Sunday morning.

Oats noted that once the news of the shooting came out, the team came together to support each other.

“All of us got together last night, it’s an ongoing investigation,” Oats said. “Our entire remaining team is travelling to Nashville and will be available to play in the game tomorrow.”

The basketball team is scheduled to play the Vanderbilt Commodores Tuesday night at Memorial Coliseum.

Although he is not able to answer any questions regarding the on going investigation, Oats did speak on how Miles’ prior leave of absence had nothing to do with the incident whatsoever. He has only played in the six of Alabama’s 17 games this season, while dealing with both a personal issue, and also a lingering ankle injury he suffered in the preseason.

“He actually went back home to D.C. to deal with the personal matter that he was out a couple weeks with,” Oats said. “He had had the ankle injury that was kind of ongoing, so he’s had multiple issues. They were all completely unrelated to this incident.”

Oats was asked to reflect on the incident and says he spoke with Miles’ mother multiple times on Sunday.

“I’ve got three daughters. It went through my mind how easily it could’ve been one of mine. Tough situation. I’ve talked to Darius’ mother multiple times yesterday. Very hard situation on both accounts. Just continue to pray for Jamea and her family, although I didn’t know them, but they’re certainly in our thoughts and prayers.”

Miles spent three seasons with the Crimson Tide basketball team. He’s been charged with capital murder in the death of Jamea Jonae Harris.