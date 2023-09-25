Alabama’s Nate Oats excited to see Grant Nelson’s impact

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Alex Boothe

Alabama basketball held their first official practice of the fall on Monday morning at Coleman Coliseum. The media viewing portion of practice was highlighted by freshmen Sam Walters and Kris Parker’s performances in a short scrimmage. Meanwhile, Grant Nelson and Mark Sears got in good minutes together during the scrimmage, finding each other for multiple open looks.

Sam Walters showing some flashes in practice. Just played great defense on Grant Nelson than led the break in transition to a fast break bucket. — Alex Boothe (@AlexBootheTV) September 25, 2023

After practice, Tide coach Nate Oats met with the media to talk about the offseason and look ahead to the upcoming season.

“He’s been really good in practice so far. He’s going to have a little bit different role than probably anyone that we’ve had so far,” Oats said about North Dakota State transfer forward Grant Nelson. “He’s not a guard like Brandon Miller, but he’s certainly not a typical big. He’s going to play with the ball in his hands a lot more than what a typical big would.”

Sophomore guard Rylan Griffen met with the media as well and talked about some things he’s changed to become a more consistent player in the offseason.

“I could always shoot the ball but for me it has been about consistency,” Griffen said. “I think I have gotten more consistent this offseason by working with Coach Pannone and fixing the little things.”

Practice has concluded. Sam Walters played great defense during the viewing, Mark Sears and Grant Nelson played well together, and Rylan Griffen looks more explosive than he was last season. Coach Oats, Mark Sears, and Rylan Griffen will meet with the media next. — Alex Boothe (@AlexBootheTV) September 25, 2023

Alabama opens up their 2023-24 men’s basketball season on Nov. 6, in Coleman Coliseum against Morehead State.