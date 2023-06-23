Alabama’s Miller selected No. 2 overall in NBA Draft

Alabama Forward Brandon Miller (24) dribbles the ball against Gonzaga at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL on Saturday, Dec 17, 2022.

Alabama forward Brandon Miller didn’t have a long wait on draft night.

The Charlotte Hornets selected Miller No. 2 overall, matching the highest a Crimson Tide player has selected in the NBA Draft. Antonio McDyess was drafted No. 2 overall by the Denver Nuggets in 1995.

It’s the fifth time in program history one of its players has gone in the top-10.

Miller was a one-and-done college prospect. As a freshman, Miller was named SEC Player of the Year and a Second-Team All-American as the Crimson Tide earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Alabama (31-6, 16-2 SEC) set the program record for wins in a single season.

Miller averaged an SEC-leading 18.8 points a game to go with 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Brandon Miller is selected 2nd overall in the 2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm! pic.twitter.com/GzpY5BgSnH — NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2023

San Antonio selected 7-foot-2 french center Victor Wembanyama No. 1 overall.