Alabama’s Miller selected No. 2 overall in NBA Draft
Alabama forward Brandon Miller didn’t have a long wait on draft night.
The Charlotte Hornets selected Miller No. 2 overall, matching the highest a Crimson Tide player has selected in the NBA Draft. Antonio McDyess was drafted No. 2 overall by the Denver Nuggets in 1995.
.@brandmillerr ✈️ Buzz City
With the second overall pick, we have selected Brandon Miller. @CorcoranHM | 🔗 https://t.co/N6sHm9TELJ pic.twitter.com/JdSiIazotL
— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) June 23, 2023
It’s the fifth time in program history one of its players has gone in the top-10.
Miller was a one-and-done college prospect. As a freshman, Miller was named SEC Player of the Year and a Second-Team All-American as the Crimson Tide earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Alabama (31-6, 16-2 SEC) set the program record for wins in a single season.
Miller averaged an SEC-leading 18.8 points a game to go with 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
Brandon Miller is selected 2nd overall in the 2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm! pic.twitter.com/GzpY5BgSnH
— NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2023
San Antonio selected 7-foot-2 french center Victor Wembanyama No. 1 overall.