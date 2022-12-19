Alabama’s Miller named SEC Freshman of the Week

Alabama Forward Brandon Miller (24) dribbles the ball against Gonzaga at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL on Saturday, Dec 17, 2022.

Alabama forward Brandon Miller is the SEC Freshman of the Week for the second time this season.

Miller scored a career-best 36 points against No. 15 Gonzaga in Saturday’s C.M. Newton Classic. The Crimson Tide lost to Gonzaga, 100-90.

It’s the most points scored by an Alabama player in a single game since Kira Lewis Jr. scored 37 points in a road win at Georgia in February 2020.

“He got it going there, especially in the second half and it’s a good thing he did, or we would have been in some trouble with how good Gonzaga was on offense,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. “I mean we wouldn’t have even been in the game at all — our defense was really struggling. So (Miller) being able to go get us some buckets in the second half at least kept us in the game.”

Miller scored 26 of his 36 points in the second half, including scoring Alabama’s first 10 points after the halftime break.

It’s the third consecutive week that an Alabama player has been awarded the league’s freshman of the week honor. The Crimson Tide’s Noah Gurley won SEC Freshman of the Week each of the previous two weeks.