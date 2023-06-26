Alabama’s Mack Wilson hosts charity softball game

By: WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

A number of former Alabama football players gathered in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday for the second annual Mack Wilson Celebrity Charity Softball Game.

The game was played at Riverwalk Stadium, home of the Double-A Montgomery Biscuits. Former Alabama players like Marlon Humphrey, Anfernee Jennings, and Blake Sims partook in event. Wilson said it meant a lot to see so many familiar faces at his event.

“It’s super dope. Just to see people take a little time out of their day to come see some great faces, some guys that are willing to give back to the community and things like that, that’s something I take to heart,” Wilson said. “I’ve been telling them all day, I appreciate y’all so much for coming from all across the world to just come to Montgomery to support me.”

Wilson created his annual charity softball game to give back to his community.

All proceeds from the event directly help Montgomery’s “Make A Difference Foundation.” According to the organization’s website, the foundation “mentors athletes academically, athletically and socially that are negatively affected by peer pressure, gang influence, broken family and adverse community situations.”

Wilson attended G.W. Carver High School before signing with Alabama as a five-star linebacker prospect in 2016. Wilson declared for the NFL Draft in 2019 and was selected by Cleveland in the fifth round.

After three seasons, the Browns traded Wilson to New England. Wilson resigned with the Patriots earlier this offseason.