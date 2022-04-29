Alabama’s longest-serving state Rep. Steve McMillan dies

alabama state house, montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The longest-serving member of the Alabama House of Representatives has died.

State Rep. Steve McMillan of Foley was 80 and had been diagnosed with brain tumors.

First elected in 1980, McMillan was known as the “dean of the House.”

He was first elected as a Democrat to succeed his twin brother, John McMillan. He switched to the Republican Party in 1993.

McMillan announced this January that he had been diagnosed with three brain tumors and would be undergoing treatment.

Speaker Mac McCutcheon said McMillan was a mentor to many House members and a close friend and trusted advisor.

4/29/2022 9:18:30 AM (GMT -5:00)